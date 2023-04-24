Warring generals in Sudan agree to 72-hour cease-fire, Blinken says

A building damaged during battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals in the southern part of Khartoum, on April 23. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Monday that the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces have agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire beginning at midnight local time.

The big picture: Previous attempts at a temporary cease-fire have failed. But there are hopes among the international community that if a truce can be implemented and holds, it can be the basis for negotiations for a permanent end to the fighting.

Behind the scenes: Blinken's announcement comes after the U.S. gave the two warring parties in Sudan a new proposal for a cease-fire plan on Sunday, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the proposal.

Blinken said in a statement the agreement on a cease-fire was reached “following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours."

He added that the U.S. will coordinate with regional and international partners and Sudanese civilian stakeholders to create a committee to "oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan."

What they're saying: “The United States urges the Sudanese military and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire…We will continue to work with the Sudanese parties and our partners toward the shared goal of a return to civilian government in Sudan," Blinken said.