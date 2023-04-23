Comcast ousts NBCU boss Jeff Shell over inappropriate relationship
Comcast has agreed to mutually part ways with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell over “inappropriate conduct,” the company said Sunday. In a joint statement, Shell admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”
Why it matters: Shell had been CEO of NBCU since 2020, but had been with the company since 2013 and worked for its parent Comcast since 2009. Comcast acquired NBCU in 2011.
Details: In a statement, the Philadelphia-based telecom giant said the agreement was made following an investigation “led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.”
- “Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said.
- ”I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” he added.
The big picture: The media industry, and NBCU in particular, has seen many top-level executives ousted in response to investigations into bad behavior, and often, inappropriate workplace relationships.
- CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigned last year due to a previously undisclosed relationship with a longtime senior colleague.
- Former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes resigned in 2016 after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.
- Former CBS Chairman, president and CEO Les Moonves was forced to step down in 2018 after reports revealed multiple allegations of misconduct by the television veteran.