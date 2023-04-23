Comcast ousts NBCU boss Jeff Shell over inappropriate relationship

Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, walks to lunch at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Comcast has agreed to mutually part ways with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell over “inappropriate conduct,” the company said Sunday. In a joint statement, Shell admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

Why it matters: Shell had been CEO of NBCU since 2020, but had been with the company since 2013 and worked for its parent Comcast since 2009. Comcast acquired NBCU in 2011.

Details: In a statement, the Philadelphia-based telecom giant said the agreement was made following an investigation “led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.”

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said.

”I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” he added.

The big picture: The media industry, and NBCU in particular, has seen many top-level executives ousted in response to investigations into bad behavior, and often, inappropriate workplace relationships.