Supreme Court maintains access to abortion pills during appeals process

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed access to continue for a widely used abortion pill while a challenge to the Food and Drug Administration's approval plays out.

Why it matters: The ruling comes less than a year after the justices overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections on abortion.

The justices returned the case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

What this means: Access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used in the most common regimen for medication abortion, will remain unchanged while the case continues.

The big picture: The case, which originated in a U.S. district court in Amarillo, Texas, could set a precedent by being the first time a judge reverses the FDA's authority on drug regulation.

The Supreme Court's latest ruling, for now, stops what would have been an unprecedented court-ordered rollback of FDA powers.

Legal experts say that if a court eventually orders the agency to withdraw its approval of mifepristone, other FDA drug approvals could be challenged by people who disagree with them.

Catch up quick: Justice Samuel Alito twice stayed lower could rulings that would have reimposed restrictions the Food and Drug Administration had lifted on mifepristone.

By the numbers: Medication abortions account for 54% of abortions in the U.S., and 98% of those used mifepristone.

What we're watching: The justices' ruling involves a preliminary injunction and it's not a final decision on the case.

Don't forget: Last year, in striking down Roe, the justices argued that the Supreme Court did not have the authority to create national abortion policy.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the opinion that the court could not regulate abortion, adding that that power rested with the "people and their elected representatives."

Of note: GenBioPro on Wednesday sued the FDA to prevent its generic version of mifepristone from being removed from the market.