Supreme Court maintains access to abortion pills during appeals process
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed access to continue for a widely used abortion pill while a challenge to the Food and Drug Administration's approval plays out.
Why it matters: The ruling comes less than a year after the justices overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections on abortion.
- The justices returned the case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
What this means: Access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used in the most common regimen for medication abortion, will remain unchanged while the case continues.
The big picture: The case, which originated in a U.S. district court in Amarillo, Texas, could set a precedent by being the first time a judge reverses the FDA's authority on drug regulation.
- The Supreme Court's latest ruling, for now, stops what would have been an unprecedented court-ordered rollback of FDA powers.
- Legal experts say that if a court eventually orders the agency to withdraw its approval of mifepristone, other FDA drug approvals could be challenged by people who disagree with them.
Catch up quick: Justice Samuel Alito twice stayed lower could rulings that would have reimposed restrictions the Food and Drug Administration had lifted on mifepristone.
By the numbers: Medication abortions account for 54% of abortions in the U.S., and 98% of those used mifepristone.
What we're watching: The justices' ruling involves a preliminary injunction and it's not a final decision on the case.
Don't forget: Last year, in striking down Roe, the justices argued that the Supreme Court did not have the authority to create national abortion policy.
- Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the opinion that the court could not regulate abortion, adding that that power rested with the "people and their elected representatives."
Of note: GenBioPro on Wednesday sued the FDA to prevent its generic version of mifepristone from being removed from the market.