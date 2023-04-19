Abortion pill manufacturer sues FDA to keep drug on the market

The manufacturer of the generic version of mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill, on Wednesday sued the Food and Drug Administration to prevent the drug from being removed from the market.

Driving the news: The lawsuit comes on the day that the Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether restrictions should be imposed on mifepristone, including potentially revoking the generic version's FDA authorization.

GenBioPro, the maker of the generic version, said in its complaint the company brought the suit to prevent the FDA "from depriving GenBioPro of its constitutional and statutory right to market mifepristone."

