Supreme Court blocks lower court rulings restricting abortion pills

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked lower court orders that imposed restrictions on the widely used abortion pill mifepristone, keeping the status quo for the most common form of medication abortion while a legal challenge to the Food and Drug Administration's authority plays out.

Why it matters: The decision forestalled what would have been an unprecedented court-ordered rollback of FDA powers and at lest temporarily settled a legal standoff arising from conflicting orders issued by separate federal courts on abortion pills.

Details: Justice Samuel Alito ordered that the lower court rulings is stayed until next Wednesday.

He ordered the anti-abortion groups that originally brought the lawsuit to respond to the DOJ's appeal by Tuesday.

State of play: The Justice Department argued in its appeal on Friday that if the mifepristone restrictions took effect, they would "upend the status quo based on the court's deeply misguided assessment of mifepristone's safety."

Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of the brand name version of mifepristone, said that it would be unable to market and distribute the drug while the FDA made labeling changes to reflect the new restrictions, which were to take effect on Saturday.

Why it matters: The justices' ruling Friday came less than a year after they overturned Roe v. Wade, in a case during which they argued that the high court did not have the authority to create national abortion policy.