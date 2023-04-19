Supreme Court takes on abortion pills

Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on April 15, 2023. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court today is expected to rule today on orders that could suspend Food and Drug Administration approval of a pill used in over half of abortions in the U.S.

Why it matters: If upheld, it would mark the first time a court has ordered an FDA-approved drug off the market decades after it has been approved.

But the case could take a variety of turns, largely because the order would be a preliminary injunction. Even upholding it wouldn't completely resolve the underlying case, brought by anti-abortion groups over the FDA's approval of mifepristone, used for medication abortion.

Catch up fast: The decision will come less than a week after Justice Samuel Alito temporarily blocked new restrictions on mifepristone while the challenge to the FDA's authority plays out. The temporary stay expires at 11:59pm on Wednesday.

Don't forget: It's been less than a year since the high court overturned Roe v. Wade and justices said they should not be expected to further create national abortion policy.