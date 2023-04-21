Charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" have been dropped, prosecutors in New Mexico announced Thursday.

The big picture: The actor faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly firing a prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in New Mexico in October 2021. Charges against the film's armorer remain and a "follow-up investigation will remain active," prosecutors said.