Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with "Rust" shooting victim's family

Actor Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins — a cinematographer killed in 2021 on the set of "Rust" — have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit, Hutchins' family attorney said.

The big picture: The family filed the lawsuit against Baldwin, the film's production company, producers and the film's crew for allegedly cutting corners and violating industry standards.

How we got here: Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun on the set of "Rust" after being told that the weapon was not loaded, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, per AP.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death, saying live rounds should not have been brought on set, per Reuters.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has not charged anyone in the shooting.

The latest: Hutchins' family reached the settlement Wednesday with Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions LLC. The case will be dismissed, pending court approval.

Matthew Hutchins, the widower of Halyna Hutchins, will now serve as an executive producer on the film and receive a share of the film's profits, he said in a statement to Axios released by his attorney Brian Panish.

The filming of "Rust" will resume in January, Hutchins said.

What they're saying: "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Hutchins said in the statement. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, said in a statement to Axios that "throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Worth noting: Baldwin told ABC News last winter that he never pulled the trigger on the firearm that led to Hutchins' death.