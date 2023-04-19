A libertarian-minded House Republican quietly has been making the case to GOP leadership against legislation targeting TikTok, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Efforts to ban the Chinese-owned social media app face growing doubts on the left and the right, as well as from the tech industry.

A dedicated foe in the House majority, joining right-wing senators including Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) who already have signaled hesitance about the push, could further muddle the bill's path to becoming law.

What he's saying: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told Axios he is part of a "not just libertarian, but a populist revolt" against the RESTRICT Act, which would give President Biden greater power to regulate and sanction China-affiliated companies, including TikTok.

"I've communicated very politely to our leadership here that if you ever try to bring a bill like that here, we're going to have even more problems," he said in an interview at the Capitol.

The Kentuckian, who has long shown a willingness to be a thorn in leadership's side, asserted that the bill is being used as "an excuse to grow government ... [to give them] the power to be judge and jury."

Yes, but: Unlike progressives, who have opposed banning TikTok on the basis of the platform's value to creators and Generation Z, Massie said his opposition is based on small-government principles.

"I have no affinity for TikTok, I think it probably is caustic to our society," Massie said, but "the cure is worse than the disease, for sure."

State of play: The legislation, introduced by Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.), is making its way through the Senate, where it enjoys broad bipartisan support.

The White House also has endorsed the legislation, but the tech industry has been voicing concerns to senators, Axios' Maria Curi and Ashley Gold reported.

The big picture: Leading House Republicans have introduced their own party-line TikTok bills that go even further than the RESTRICT Act — which, they have argued, doesn’t have enough teeth.