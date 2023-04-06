Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel in major escalation

An Iron Dome defense system battery, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, and Israeli military vehicles sit near the border with Lebanon. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images

Air raid sirens went off on Thursday afternoon in northern Israel as dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon.

The big picture: It's the most serious escalation between Lebanon and Israel since the 2006 war.

The escalation comes a day after a violent escalation between the Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The rocket attack also took place as tens of thousands of Israelis were celebrating Passover in northern Israel.

The rockets were fired around 3pm local time. According to an Israeli defense official, between 25-30 rockets were launched. Most were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, the Israeli military said. At least one rocket fell in the town of Shlomi in northern Israel.

State of play: No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The military wing of Hezbollah on Thursday morning issued a statement expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and "the resistance factions" and stressed it backs any step they will take in order to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

What they're saying: "First day of Passover. As we sit at the holiday table, family and friends, Israel is facing rockets from south and north," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen tweeted.

"No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and people," he added. "I call on the international community to issue a clear statement against those responsible for the attacks on Israel."

What to watch: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the security Cabinet tonight to discuss the escalation in Jerusalem, Gaza and Lebanon, the Prime Minister's Office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.