Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) announced Friday he has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer."

Driving the news: In a statement, Kildee said he will have surgery to remove the cancer "in a few weeks," adding that "the prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent."

Kildee, a co-chair of the Democrats' Steering and Policy Committee, said the surgery will result in his absence from the House, which has a narrow Republican majority, for several weeks afterwards.

What he's saying: “A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant," Kildee said in the statement.

Doctors diagnosed Kildee with squamous cell carcinoma, he said. "Thankfully, I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils."

"I’m eager to have this chapter behind me and get back to work. But in the meantime, I’ll be away from the office for a period of time," he said.

He added that, in his absence, his congressional office "will remain open to serve the people of Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District."

The big picture: Several other House Democrats have been diagnosed with cancer in recent months.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and would undergo chemotherapy.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said in February he "successfully" underwent surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors, a type of cancer that forms in the GI tract.

Background: A five-term congressman, Kildee was first elected in 2012 to a Flint, Michigan-based House seat vacated by his father, Dale Kildee, who served for more than 30 years.