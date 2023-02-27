Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) "successfully" completed surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors, his office announced Monday.

Driving the news: "My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of my hometown, San Antonio," Castro said in a statement.

The San Antonio lawmaker said doctors had discovered "small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors" last summer.

What they're saying: “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio for their care and treatment, and thank you to my family for their love and support.”

Castro's twin brother and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro said on social media: "He’s recovering well and looks forward to getting home soon. I’m looking forward to him beating me on the tennis courts again soon!"

Context: A gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumor is a type of cancer that forms in the GI tract.

GI neuroendocrine tumors are rare but have become more prevalent in recent decades, per the National Institute of Mental Health.

