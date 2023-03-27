Court filings: Twitter says parts of source code were leaked online
Parts of a Twitter code used to run the social network were leaked online, the company said in a court filing first reported by the New York Times on Sunday.
Driving the news: Twitter said in a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California against Github, a Microsoft-owned software collaboration platform, that the leak included the "[p]roprietary source code for Twitter's platform and internal tools."
- The San Francisco-based company said that the code was shared without permission by a poster identified as "FreeSpeechEnthusiast — a name that's an apparent reference to Elon Musk's public pledges to a free speech-first Twitter.
- Twitter also sought a subpoena seeking to have Github disclose information in regards to the leak.
Meanwhile, Github has since complied with Twitter's takedown request, according to a post on its website.
What they're saying: A spokesperson for Github said in an emailed statement early Monday that the company does not generally comment on decisions to remove content.
- "However, in the interest of transparency, we share every DMCA takedown request publicly," the spokesperson added.
- Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional details throughout.