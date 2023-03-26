Former President Trump speaks at his rally in Waco on Saturday evening. Photo: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump, who said last week he would be arrested in a probe into alleged hush money he paid to a porn star, now suggests the case might be dropped by Manhattan's district attorney.

"I think they've already dropped the case," Trump told reporters aboard his plane after appearing at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas. "It's a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."

Why it matters: The possibility Trump could be indicted in New York led him to call for protests last week and has raised the possibility of him being the first presidential candidate to face criminal charges.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office has declined to comment on the case, which appears to involve whether Trump violated business accounting laws and campaign finance laws in making the payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges they had an affair.

Zoom in: Trump cited no evidence, but did reiterate his criticism of Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer who has testified against the former president before the New York grand jury investigating the case.