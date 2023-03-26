Trump didn't make up arrest prediction, his lawyer says

Former President Trump's prediction last weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday wasn't made up, his lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Driving the news: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating a hush money payment allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and reports continue to circulate that an indictment in the case could be imminent.

"No, he didn't make it up, he was reacting towards a lot of leaks coming out of the district attorney's office," Tacopina said, adding that Trump, "just assumed based on those leaks that that's what was going to happen."

If indicted, Trump would be the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Catch up quick: Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-personal lawyer, has alleged that Trump directed him to make the hush money payment shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

He said Trump later reimbursed him for the payments through the Trump Organization as legal expenses.

Tacopina argued repeatedly throughout the program that Trump had used "personal funds" for the hush money payment.

The big picture: House Republicans have demanded Bragg's testimony in a newly launched investigation of his office's probe.