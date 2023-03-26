12 migrants found in boxcar in Texas, 1 dead and 3 injured

The Eagle Pass International Bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Dec. 20, 2022. Photo: Veronica G. Cardenas/AFP via Getty Images

At least one migrant died and three others were taken to the hospital after being found trapped Saturday in a boxcar near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Driving the news: U.S. Border Patrol found 12 migrants inside the boxcar Saturday in a Union Pacific rail yard, a spokesperson for the railroad company confirmed to Axios.

"The U.S. Border Patrol searched and found the people after one of the individuals in the car called 911 emergency number," the spokesperson said, who added that the incident occurred around 4:30pm.

The eight other migrants found in the boxcar were detained, per the spokesperson.

The big picture: The incident comes after two migrants died and at least a dozen more were injured after being found trapped in a train car near Knippa, Texas, in Uvalde County.

Uvalde Police said in a statement that it responded to a tip on Friday afternoon about numerous undocumented immigrants "suffocating" inside of a train car.

At least 10 people were hospitalized from the incident.

