Trump's attorney ordered to testify in classified docs investigation

A federal appeals court ordered former President Trump's defense attorney to testify Friday before the grand jury investigating the former president's handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Evan Corcoran had previously testified but declined to answer some questions, citing attorney-client privilege. But a federal judge found that Trump knowingly and deliberately misled Corcoran in furtherance of a crime — triggering the "crime-fraud" exception to attorney-client privilege.

Corcoran has also been ordered to turn over handwritten notes and other documents related to what the judge and DOJ prosecutors called Trump's alleged "criminal scheme."

Zoom out: The developments are a reminder that Trump faces far more serious legal jeopardy outside of the Manhattan investigation.