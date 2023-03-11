Judge rejects media's request for records in Mar-a-Lago grand jury dispute
A federal judge denied a bid Saturday from media outlets to receive access to the records connected to a fight over compliance with a grand jury subpoena for the classified documents stored at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Driving the news: Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court in Washington, said in the ruling that revealing the records would invade the secrecy of the grand jury.
- News outlets requested to receive "motions, memoranda, exhibits, opinions, orders, hearings, hearing transcripts, and other judicial records" in connection to a grand jury compliance battle, according to the ruling, published by Politico.
Context: Back in December, news organizations tried to gain access to a proceeding between Howell and Trump's lawyers that was reportedly tied to contempt proceedings over Trump's compliance with the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, per Politico.
- Howell denied journalists entry to the hearing.
Flashback: In February, Howell similarly rejected a similar bid by Politico and The New York Times to unseal court documents from a grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, per The Hill.