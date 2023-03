Team Japan celebrates after the final out of the World Baseball Classic Championship defeating Team USA 3-2 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on March 21. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Japan won the World Baseball Classic after beating defending champion the U.S. 3-2 in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Of note: It's Japan's third W.B.C. title and it's first since 2009.

Shohei Ohtani, #16 of Team Japan and the Los Angeles Angels in Major League Baseball, applauds fans after being given the MVP award by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (L), following Japan's defeat of Team USA in the World Baseball Classic Championship on March 21. Photo: Eric Espada/Getty Images

Tetsuto Yamada, #1 of Team Japan, steals second bay as Trea Turner, #8 of Team USA, attempts to make the tag in the eighth inning of the World Baseball Classic Championship game on March 21. Photo: Eric Espada/Getty Images

Kyle Schwarber, #12 of Team USA, reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic Championship game on March 21. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Ohtani stretches for first base as Paul Goldschmidt, #46 of Team USA, attempts to make the out in the seventh inning of the World Baseball Classic Championship game. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Go deeper: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.