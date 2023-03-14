Oscars viewership jumps to 3-year high
Viewership for the 95th Academy Awards jumped 12% from last year's event, a small sign of momentum for the award show industry, which lost significant viewership during the pandemic.
Why it matters: With 18.7 million viewers, the Oscars on Sunday on ABC garnered more viewers in the past three years than any other award show.
Details: Last year's event drew 16.6 million viewers, a significant increase from the 2021 awards, which drew fewer than 10 million viewers — an all-time low.
Of note: The telecast faced stiff competition from HBO, which aired the season finale of its latest hit, “The Last of Us," at the same time Sunday.
Be smart: This year's event also marked a return to normalcy for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which puts on the annual show.
- The group hired a crisis management team ahead of the big event, just in case another incident akin to last year's now-infamous Will Smith slap, occurred.
- Instead, the event went off smoothly, with host Jimmy Kimmel even referencing the incident with a few jokes.
The big picture: Ratings for award shows have been in terminal decline for years, but plummeted to new lows during the pandemic when movie theaters and concert venues shut down.
