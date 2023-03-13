Silicon Valley Bank's U.K. arm sold to HSBC

Silicon Valley Bank's U.K. business has been sold to HSBC for £1, the Bank of England and British government announced on Monday morning.

Why it matters: Despite its name, the bank best known for serving startups as its customers is a global business, with outposts outside of the U.S. in Europe, Canada, Israel and a Chinese joint venture.

Details: The subsidiary's depositors will be protected, and they'll be able to access their accounts normally, beginning Monday.

No taxpayer funds were used for the transaction.

"At the point of failure, SVBUK had a total balance sheet size of approximately £8.8bn [$10.7 billion], and a deposit base of approximately £6.7bn," according to the Bank of England.

Of note: The two-year-old Bank of London had also submitted a bid to acquire the business, according to Sky News. Oaknorth Bank and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi state-backed investment vehicle, were reportedly also interested.

Thought bubble: The acquisition of pieces of Silicon Valley Bank and its parent company could make the American bank more attractive to buyers by making it smaller and cheaper.

What we're watching: Though the U.S. government announced it would backstop depositors in the U.S. business, no buyer had been announced as of early Monday.