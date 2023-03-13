Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Sunday in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh noted while accepting the Best Actress Oscar in Hollywood, California, on Sunday night for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" that this achievement was "history in the making."

Why it matters: Yeoh is the first self-identified actress of Asian descent to be both nominated for and to win the lead actress award in the Oscars' nearly 100-year history, per Axios' Hope King.

What she's saying: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," the 60-year-old Malaysian-born actor said as she accepted her award.

"This is proof that dreams come true. And ladies, never let anybody tell you that you are past your prime."

Of note: Asked what her win to her in terms of Asian representation in the film industry and on screen, Yeoh said: "This is something we have been working so hard towards for a very long time and tonight, we freaking broke that glass ceiling!"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details from Michelle Yeoh's Oscars acceptance speech and comments later in the night.