Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu make 2023 Oscars history

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" stars Michelle Yeoh (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) and Stephanie Hsu. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Four actors of Asian descent — Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Hong Chau — received Oscar nominations Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: It's the largest group of performers of Asian descent to be recognized in primary acting categories in a single year, Variety notes.

Yeoh, Hsu and Quan are nominated for their performances in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and Chau for her performance in "The Whale."

Yeoh is also making history as the first, self-identified actress of Asian descent nominated for the lead actress award in the Oscars' nearly 100-year history.

What they're saying: "It's taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter after the nominations were announced.

"Having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”

As nominations were announced, Yeoh said she was afraid of letting so many people down if her name wasn't called.

"It’s been my nightmare for the last two days, because it could happen, right? How am I gonna walk out that door? And all these disappointed Asian faces looking: ‘Why did you not do it for us?’”

The big picture: The Oscars’ best actress category has been one of the awards body’s "whitest and least diverse ... among the four acting races," according to THR.

The academy has been trying to diversify its membership following #OscarsSoWhite outcries in 2015 and 2016, The New York Times notes.

Our thought bubble: While the makeup of a nominating organization is important, the full creation pipeline — from story selection and scripts, to producers, casting and marketing — needs to exist in a way that builds opportunities for talent of different backgrounds to shine.

What to watch: The ceremony for the 95th Academy Awards is expected to air on ABC on March 12.

Viewership for the live broadcast has plummeted by more than 72% since its highs in the late 90s.

Go deeper