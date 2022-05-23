"Everything Everywhere All At Once" hits box office record for A24

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" became A24's highest-grossing film domestically over the weekend by bringing in more than $50 million.

Why it matters: A24 raised $225 million in March after fielding acquisition talks. Its continued box office success bolsters its value as an independent studio.

💭 Kerry's thought bubble: A24 has garnered attention as an indie darling, but this is far from its first big win and won't be its last. A great performance from famous actress Michelle Yeoh and critical praise have drawn in theatergoers, including me.

By the numbers: A24's other domestic box office successes were "Lady Bird" (2017) at $49 million and "Uncut Gems" (2019) at $50 million. Its top-grossing film globally is "Hereditary" (2018) at $80 million.

The budget of "Everything Everywhere" was reportedly $25 million, meaning the film has already greatly exceeded its investment.

It's on its ninth weekend in theaters. Following a common indie film release strategy, the film opened in only 10 locations in March but then vastly expanded its run to 2,220.

What they're saying: "Yeoh, the character she plays in the film (an aging immigrant woman who owns a laundromat) and the film's success have defied expectations about the kinds of movies that draw people to theaters," Axios' Hope King writes.

"[I]n a theatrical world where Disney and its various direct competitors tend to hoover up [ridiculous] amounts of both attention and space, it's a nice win for a film that will make you believe that people with hot dogs for fingers can have one of the most romantic movie scenes of the year," AV Club's William Hughes writes.

What's next: A24's year is far from over. "Men" was released last week, "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" debuts next month and "Bodies Bodies Bodies" arrives in August.