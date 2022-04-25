A24 scores big win with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has been an Arthouse box office darling. Distributed by A24, the film grossed nearly $27 million domestically in what has been among the best limited releases during the pandemic.
Why it matters: A24 had fielded acquisition talks before choosing to take a $225 million investment last month. The film's success solidifies A24 as one of the top indie studios.
- A24's investment — its first since its initial seed funding from Eldridge — was led by Stripes and Neuberger Berman.
The big picture: The movie theater industry is in the middle of an existential crisis as box office revenues shrink and more films reroute toward streaming.
- Especially during the pandemic, studio executives are still trying to figure out what works at the box office, outside of big-budget comic book fare.
- But "Everything Everywhere" is proving to be a sign of hope: It's the rare film not based on any preexisting IP, nor does it center on some major historical figure or event.
- Even more impressive: It grew on the backs of word-of-mouth buzz and strong critical reviews.
Between the lines: A "platform release" — where a film starts in only a handful of theaters before gradually rolling out wide — had largely been abandoned by indie distributors during the pandemic.
- Many distributors instead opted for a traditional wide release in order to get films onto streaming services sooner.
By the numbers: The $27 million is the best performance for a platform release since 2019.
- It's already made back the film's budget, which was in the range of $25 million, Deadline reported.
- This week, "Everything Everywhere" will pass the Oscar-winning "Moonlight" ($28 million) as A24's fourth-highest grossing film domestically. That will put it behind only "Hereditary" ($44 million), "Lady Bird" ($49 million) and "Uncut Gems" ($50 million).
- It has already surpassed the domestic total of recent indie heavyweights "Licorice Pizza" ($17.3 million) and "The French Dispatch" ($16.1 million).
Be smart: "Everything Everywhere" is continuing to add more international territories.
- The film premieres in Germany, Greece and Finland this week and hits Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the U.K. next month.
- A24 only holds the international rights for the film in the U.K.
What's next: Expect the performance of "Everything Everywhere" to be a big topic of conversation during Cinemacon — the annual confab among theater owners — which kicks off today in Las Vegas.
What they're saying: One theater manager likened the film's performance to a big-budget comic book film, telling Deadline, "It's like Batman."