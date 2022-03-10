Studio behind "Euphoria" and "Moonlight" raises $225 million

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A24 announced a $225 million equity investment that values the studio behind "Uncut Gems" and "Moonlight" at $2.5 billion.

Why it matters: Streaming continues to bolster content valuations, and A24 is the latest content company to either score a big sale or a hefty investment.

Last year, A24 reportedly explored an outright sale, asking between $2.5 and $3 billion. It is now valued right at the low end of that asking price.

Details: This is the studio's first equity raise since its initial seed funding by Eldridge.

The investment was led by Stripes, whose founder Ken Fox will join A24's board. Neuberger Berman co-led a group of investors in the round.

Collectively, the group holds less than 10% of the company.

A24 will use the capital to invest in and expand its production and distribution operations.

The big picture: The streaming era has made content makers more valuable than ever as everyone seeks to own as much IP as possible.

Over the past six months, production companies led by Reese Witherspoon, LeBron James, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as children's-focused Moonbug, have landed massive sales or investments.

Of those, Kevin Mayer and Tom Stagg's Candle Media has been the biggest spender. The two former Disney executives acquired both Moonbug and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine outright, while taking a minority stake in the Smiths' Westbrook.

Hello Sunshine was valued at $900 million, while Moonbug — which is behind Netflix's popular "CoComelon" — sold at a $3 billion valuation.

The bottom line: A24 has been an awards darling with "Moonlight" and HBO's "Euphoria," but its films are increasingly shifting away from the box office and toward streaming.