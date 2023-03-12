McCarthy says he will "slowly roll out" Jan. 6 footage to news agencies

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that he will "slowly roll out" hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to "every individual news agency."

Driving the news: "Let everyone see them to bring their own judgment," McCarthy said on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

The big picture: McCarthy came under fire from top congressional Democrats for giving Fox News' Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol footage from the Jan. 6 riot.

A group of news organizations also asked McCarthy for access to the thousands of hours of surveillance footage.

The California Republican previously defended his move to give Carlson access to the footage, telling the Washington Post: "It almost seems like the press is jealous."

What he's saying: "My goal here is transparency and we will slowly roll out to every individual news agency, they can come see the tapes as well," McCarthy said.

He defended his decision to give Carlson access to the tapes, saying that he allowed him "to come see [the tapes], just like an exclusive with anybody else."

Go deeper... McCarthy plays with fire