43 mins ago - Politics & Policy
McCarthy says he will "slowly roll out" Jan. 6 footage to news agencies
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that he will "slowly roll out" hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to "every individual news agency."
Driving the news: "Let everyone see them to bring their own judgment," McCarthy said on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.
The big picture: McCarthy came under fire from top congressional Democrats for giving Fox News' Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol footage from the Jan. 6 riot.
- A group of news organizations also asked McCarthy for access to the thousands of hours of surveillance footage.
- The California Republican previously defended his move to give Carlson access to the footage, telling the Washington Post: "It almost seems like the press is jealous."
What he's saying: "My goal here is transparency and we will slowly roll out to every individual news agency, they can come see the tapes as well," McCarthy said.
- He defended his decision to give Carlson access to the tapes, saying that he allowed him "to come see [the tapes], just like an exclusive with anybody else."
