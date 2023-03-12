Skip to main content
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy says he will "slowly roll out" Jan. 6 footage to news agencies

Erin Doherty

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that he will "slowly roll out" hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to "every individual news agency."

Driving the news: "Let everyone see them to bring their own judgment," McCarthy said on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

The big picture: McCarthy came under fire from top congressional Democrats for giving Fox News' Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol footage from the Jan. 6 riot.

What he's saying: "My goal here is transparency and we will slowly roll out to every individual news agency, they can come see the tapes as well," McCarthy said.

  • He defended his decision to give Carlson access to the tapes, saying that he allowed him "to come see [the tapes], just like an exclusive with anybody else."

