McCarthy defends giving out Jan. 6 tapes
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) defended his decision Tuesday to give Fox News' Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol footage from the Jan. 6 riot.
The big picture: McCarthy, who dodged reporters on the topic Monday, is facing backlash from top congressional Democrats who say it could reveal sensitive security information about the Capitol.
- Meanwhile, several news organizations are requesting access to the same footage given to Carlson.
What he's saying: "It almost seems like the press is jealous," McCarthy told the Washington Post. "And that’s interesting because every person in the press works off exclusives on certain things."
- “People like exclusives, and Tucker is someone that’s been asking for it," he added, referring to a host who has spread baseless conspiracy theories about Jan. 6. "So I let him come in and see it, but everyone’s gonna get it."
Of note: Lawyers for Capitol riot defendants will be granted access to the footage, McCarthy’s office announced Tuesday, per CNN.
- The move comes after House Republicans pushed to give the defendants access on a "case-by-case basis," despite the unpopular politics of relitigating Jan. 6.