House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy committed an "egregious security breach" by giving access to Jan. 6 footage to Fox News.

Why it matters: Jeffries said his team is dealing with the potential national security implications of McCarthy's decision to share the tapes with Tucker Carlson, whom the lawmaker accused of peddling in conspiracy theories.

Jeffries said in a letter to Democratic colleagues that there's "no indication" that McCarthy honored the numerous protocols put in place to protect the lawmakers, staff and law enforcement featured in the recordings.

Carlson has repeatedly downplayed official accounts of Jan.6 and argues that these tapes, which may air on his program, will reveal "what actually happened on 1/6."

"[T]here was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret," Carlson told Axios' Mike Allen.

What's next: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who chaired the Jan. 6 select committee, will host a presentation Wednesday at the Democratic Caucus' virtual meeting on the latest reports.