McCarthy defends releasing Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson

Sri Ravipati
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during summit at the Marriott Marquis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday he doesn't regret giving video footage of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Driving the news: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have pushed back against Carlson's portrayal of the Capitol attack after McCarthy handed over 41,000 hours of footage exclusively to Fox last month.

What he's saying: When asked by reporters on Tuesday whether he regretted giving Carlson the footage, McCarthy responded, "No."

  • "I said at the very beginning: transparency. What I wanted to produce for everyone was exactly what I said so people could look at it and see what went on that day."

