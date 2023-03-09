A rocket and a damaged building in Velyka Novosilka, Ukraine, south of Bakhmut. Photo: Ignacio Marin Fernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia's military launched a large-scale missile attack on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine on Thursday, as at least four deaths were reported in Lviv, according to Ukrainian officials and multiple reports.

The big picture: There were reports of widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure in Kharkiv and Odesa, along with power blackouts. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost power due to the strikes, Ukrainian operator Energoatom said.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in a Facebook post that Russian shelling had been reported at facilities in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that 40% of the capital's residents were without heating following a missile strike.

In Lviv, the head of the regional military administration said on Telegram that two men and two women died after a rocket fell in a residential area.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post that its forces had "repelled attacks" on the key eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and on surrounding communities.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.