People taking shelter from Russian strikes inside subway tunnels in Kyiv on Feb. 10. Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Russia launched dozens of rocket, cruise missile and kamikaze drone attacks across Ukraine on Friday, including against Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Driving the news: The strikes come just two weeks before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on social media on Friday that Ukraine destroyed 61 enemy cruise missiles and five Iranian-made drones.

Zaluzhnyi said Russia launched missiles from aircraft, ships in the Black Sea and S-300 systems from land.

What they're saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address that Russia launched "at least 70 missiles" throughout the attack, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, there were hits. Unfortunately, there are victims. My condolences to the relatives and friends," Zelensky said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media 10 missiles were shot down over the capital and that no casualties or damage to electrical networks were reported from the strikes.

Oleh Synyehubov, governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, said at least eight people were injured by strikes across the region, with at least two people in "serious condition."

Synyehubov added that at least 12 rockets hit critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and across the larger northeast region.

He said around 150,000 customers in Kharkiv were without electricity as of Friday morning.

Anatolii Kurtiev, the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, said part of the city remained without power after a "massive" wave of rocket strikes, though no injuries were reported from the attack.

The big picture: In addition to the strikes, Russian troops launched offensive operations in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Friday, according to AP, citing reports from local Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense alleged Friday that two Russian cruise missiles crossed Ukraine's border with Moldova before going into Romanian airspace and then back into Ukraine.

Romania, a NATO member, countered that claim, saying a Russian missile came within 22 miles of its border but that it did not cross into its airspace, according to the New York Times.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry confirmed a Russian missile violated its airspace. It condemned the action and summoned the Russian ambassador to Moldova.

