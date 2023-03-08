A who's who of retail players making moves in health care

Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Dollar General and other big retailers are elbowing their way into primary care, pushing a customized consumer experience driven by digital health products.

Here's a look at what some of the major retail brands are doing when it comes to delivering health care.

Amazon recently acquired One Medical, a membership-based primary care company, adding a tech platform and more than 125 physical locations. The online retail giant also bought pharmacy company PillPack and recently launched a generics subscription service. It also owns Whole Foods.

Albertson's launched Sincerely Health, a digital health and wellness platform, in February to use in conjunction with shopping across the company's portfolio of grocery store chains.

Best Buy Health, which acquired remote-patient monitoring company Current Health in 2021, announced on Tuesday a deal with North Carolina-based Atrium Health to offer tech support to support the health system's hospital-at-home program.

CVS Health in January announced a plan to buy Oak Street Health, a value-based primary care group focused on Medicare patients. The pharmacy giant also owns insurer Aetna, pharmacy benefit manager CVS-Caremark, home health company Signify Health, and health care service brands MinuteClinic and HealthHUB.

Dollar General announced last year plans to turn itself into a "health care destination," ramping up the number of health and wellness products on its shelves. In January, it partnered with DocGo to open on-demand mobile health care clinics.