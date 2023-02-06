Why Amazon's RxPass is a bigger deal that you think

Amazon's new RxPass prescription service further increases the downward pressure on the cost of generic drugs, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Driving the news: Last month, Amazon announced the new benefit to its Prime subscription service, allowing members access to unlimited prescriptions for generics for more than 80 conditions for $5 a month.

Between the lines: Combined with its purchase of Amazon's One Medical last year, "it makes clear that the tech juggernaut intends to build a serious healthcare vertical," per the WSJ's David Wainer.

"Amazon has proven time and again it is willing to bleed cash on various ventures as a way to build overall engagement with Prime," he wrote.

It notably joins Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Co., which is using a different strategy to drive down prices by offering a transparent pricing scheme.

And as we've previously reported, a number of other companies are seeking to drive down the cost of generics by removing pharmacy benefit managers from the supply chain or manufacturing the drugs on their own.

The intrigue: While the response to RxPass was underwhelming, it was a "tricky, good move," according to Betsy Stanley, senior director at business strategy consultancy firm for Pinkston Strategy.