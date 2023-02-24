Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans say their well-being isn't made a priority
The majority of Americans surveyed in the new Axios-Ipsos American Health Index say businesses and the government don't make citizens' health and well-being a priority.
The big picture: Mental health is a top concern for Americans — as parents, employers and leaders.
- They're spending more money on mental health services, while the federal government has allocated new funds for states to expand community behavioral health centers.
- Despite increased attention and awareness of mental health and telemedicine services, stigma and a lack of access persist and prevent people from receiving the care they need.
By the numbers: The national survey of 1,213 U.S. adults found the majority of respondents (86%) said their emotional well-being is very good or somewhat good, compared to 13% who said it was poor or somewhat poor.
- The same percentage said their mental health is good.
- More Republicans (92%) said their mental health and well-being were good compared to Democrats (85%).
- 18% of respondents said they spoke with a mental health professional or counselor in the past year.
What to watch: 75% of the people surveyed said they somewhat or strongly oppose using AI for mental health therapy, in place of individual counseling.
- Digital behavioral health startups, including those that make chatbots designed to support mental health, have seen an uptick in investor funding.
Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Feb. 17-21 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,213 general population adults age 18 or older.
- The margin of sampling error is ±3.0 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.