2 hours ago - Health
Kids' mental health is parents' top concern
Kids' mental health is now parents' biggest concern, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center.
The big picture: Gone are the days of parents sitting up worrying about their kids getting into fights, or trouble with drugs and alcohol. Social media and the pandemic have ushered in a new dimension to parents' already challenging jobs.
By the numbers: 40% of parents said they are extremely or very worried that their kids will struggle with anxiety or depression.
- 35% felt the same about their kids being bullied.
- Concerns over their kid getting shot were further down the list at 22%.
What they're saying: Layla Sarquis, affiliate faculty at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, said kids were already struggling with the way social media has changed our interactions.
- Pandemic lockdowns, which cut many kids off from a lot of their normal socialization, exacerbated some of those pressures.
- "I think it was a situation that was building momentum," she said.