1 hour ago - Health
Mental health spending rises
Average annual spending on mental health services by individuals enrolled in employer-sponsored health plans covered reached $2,380 per enrollee in 2020, up 20% since 2013, according to a report from the Employer Benefit Research Institute.
Between the lines: While spending on mental health rose on average of 3% a year, the increase wasn't evenly distributed.
- For example, spending on outpatient mental health services jumped by 37% in that time between 2013 and 2020 while spending on prescription drugs dropped by 15%.
- Overall spending on mental health care services as a percentage of total spending increased from 6.8% in 2013 to 8.2% in 2020.