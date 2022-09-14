Mental health spending rises

Data: EBRI; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Average annual spending on mental health services by individuals enrolled in employer-sponsored health plans covered reached $2,380 per enrollee in 2020, up 20% since 2013, according to a report from the Employer Benefit Research Institute.

Between the lines: While spending on mental health rose on average of 3% a year, the increase wasn't evenly distributed.