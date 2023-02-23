Skip to main content
Economy & Business

Where wages rose, and fell, the most in 2022

Matt Phillips
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Two of the major storylines of the 2022 economy were the soaring energy sector and the retrenching tech sector.

Driving the news: New government data released Wednesday shows just how that played out in the wages of workers based in energy and tech-heavy regions.

State of play: The detailed numbers on employment, wages, and job creation in local areas of the U.S. last year show that average wages surged in key oil and gas areas — like Midland County, Texas, a hub for the energy-rich Permian Basin, where average weekly wages jumped 14% year over year.

  • On the flip side, Silicon Valley and the Bay Area suffered sharp drops in average wages, as the tech sector shed jobs.
  • California's San Mateo County — where Facebook is headquartered — saw the steepest decline.
