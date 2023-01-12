Tech layoffs are a stock price problem, not an economic problem

In Silicon Valley, it's raining pink slips.

Driving the news: From behemoths like Meta and Amazon to rising stars like Salesforce and Stripe to idiosyncratic cases like Twitter, and whichever rickety crypto concern you pick, thousands of tech workers got a firsthand look at the underside of tech's boom-and-bust cycle in recent weeks.

Why it matters: Some cite layoffs as proof the economy is in the early stages of a widely forecast downturn.

💭 Our thought bubble: Executives always have a huge incentive to cast setbacks as economic issues, rather than company shortcomings. But we're skeptical that the turmoil in tech is much of a leading indicator for the U.S.

Be smart: It receives an outsized share of media attention, but in terms of employment, the information technology industry employs only about 2% of all U.S. jobs or around 5 million people.

Despite the tech bloodletting, the latest U.S. jobs report showed steady hiring overall — and in December, unemployment was at 3.5%, near a half-century low.

The big picture: The fact that these future-focused firms are cutting back doesn't necessarily mean executives see a serious downturn on the horizon for the customers they serve.

Some analysts think tech's recent jettisoning of employees is driven more by market scrutiny of some of the bad ideas tech "geniuses" have dumped money on in recent years — rather than economic fundamentals. Those costs are now devouring sales dollars that would otherwise turn into profits.

In many cases, tech companies over-hired to feed these initiatives.

And while analysts think sales and earnings in the U.S. tech sector will slow a bit over the next year, they don't believe the slowdown will be particularly steep.

Context: Tech stocks suffered a shellacking for the ages last year, as the Nasdaq composite index plunged 33%, the fourth worst year for the index since its inception.

That collapse wasn't driven by broad expectations that sales will shrink or profits will turn to losses for Nasdaq companies over the coming year — something you could interpret as a pretty worrisome indicator of where GDP is heading.

Rather the driver was valuations on those future earnings — the all-important price-to-earnings ratio — which tumbled automatically as interest rates rose this year. That is particularly painful for tech stocks.

Analysts see tech profits continuing to rise — though at a slightly slower pace due in part to the surge of poorly thought-through spending that tech firms did when their share prices were flying high in 2020 and 2021.

What they're saying: "Tech companies were spending money like Mötley Crüe in 1990," says Dan Ives, a longtime tech stock analyst at Wedbush Securities, invoking the glam metal band at the apex of rock n' roll excess.

The bottom line: If tech CEOs want to hang on to their incredibly well-paid jobs, they need to be seen doing something to try to reverse the trajectory. Layoffs are a tried-and-true tactic to appease investors that want action.

"These management teams are reading the room and understand that the Street wants to see cuts," Ives tells Axios.

What we're watching: Earnings, of course. A parade of top-tier tech outfits begins reporting Q4 2022 results in a couple of weeks, so we'll see if job cuts continue — and how the market reacts.