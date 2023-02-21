Democratic Rep. David Cicilline is leaving Congress in June

Rep. David Cicilline speaks during a bill enrollment ceremony for H.R. 8408 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 8, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) is leaving Congress on June 1 to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, his office announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: His forthcoming departure likely sets up a competitive special election to replace him in the Democratic stronghold.

Driving the news: "Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime," Cicilline, who is serving his seventh term in the House, said in a statement.

"As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders," he added.

The backdrop: Cicilline, who is gay, is the co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus and has argued for LGBTQ+ representation in leadership.

He mounted a surprise challenge to Rep. Jim Clyburn's (D-S.C.) bid for assistant minority leader, the No. 4 position in House Democratic leadership, after the 2022 midterm elections.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.