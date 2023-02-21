14 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Democratic Rep. David Cicilline is leaving Congress in June
Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) is leaving Congress on June 1 to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, his office announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: His forthcoming departure likely sets up a competitive special election to replace him in the Democratic stronghold.
Driving the news: "Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime," Cicilline, who is serving his seventh term in the House, said in a statement.
- "As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders," he added.
The backdrop: Cicilline, who is gay, is the co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus and has argued for LGBTQ+ representation in leadership.
- He mounted a surprise challenge to Rep. Jim Clyburn's (D-S.C.) bid for assistant minority leader, the No. 4 position in House Democratic leadership, after the 2022 midterm elections.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.