Enfamil is recalling around 145,000 cans of its ProSobee Simply Plant-Based formula. Photo courtesy of Food & Drug Administration website

Two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are being recalled "due to a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii," parent company Reckitt announced in a recall notice.

Driving the news: The recall of approximately 145,000 cans of formula comes a year after a massive baby formula recall by Abbott Nutrition led to nationwide shortages.

The Abbott recall for select kinds of Similac formula began in February 2022 for the same bacteria. Abbott confirmed last month that the Department of Justice was investigating its infant formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Why it matters: About 3 in 4 babies are fed formula by six months old as a complete or partial substitute for human milk.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening sepsis infections or meningitis, according to the FDA.

The affected formula "should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund," the company said.

Yes, but: There have been "no reported adverse consumer reactions to date," Reckitt said in the recall notice posted Monday.

The company said on a recall webpage that the "batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria and this is an isolated situation."

What they're saying: "After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier."

Enfamil ProSobee plant-based formula recall

Details: The affected plant-based formula was sold in 12.9-ounce containers and manufactured between August and September 2022. It was sold at stores nationwide.

The recalled cans can be identified by a number at the bottom of the can — ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ.

Both batches have a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.”

Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria

Cronobacter is a bacteria that has been found in a variety of dry foods, including powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, starches and water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said that illnesses are rare but deadly for infants and can be serious among people with weakened immune systems and people 65 years and older.

Sickness from Cronobacter in infants usually starts with a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy, the CDC said, adding some babies also may have seizures.

