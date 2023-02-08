Fabuloso cleaners recalled for risk of bacteria exposure
Colgate-Palmolive is voluntarily recalling approximately 4.9 million bottles of select Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners “due to risk of exposure to bacteria,” the company announced Wednesday.
Driving the news: The recalled products may contain “Pseudomonas species bacteria,” which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, the recall notice said.
- The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.
- Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the products and can contact the company for a full refund or free replacement through a form on a recall site.
Why it matters: “People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” according to the recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
Of note: People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, the recall notice stated.
Fabuloso cleaner recall 2023
Details: The recalled products were sold at Amazon.com and other websites and in Walmart, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Family Dollar, Dollar General stores nationwide between December 2022 and January 2023.
- The products cost between $1 and $11.
A list of the UPC and lot codes of the recalled products can be found at a special webpage made for the recall.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.
More from Axios: