Colgate-Palmolive is voluntarily recalling approximately 4.9 million bottles of select Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners “due to risk of exposure to bacteria,” the company announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: The recalled products may contain “Pseudomonas species bacteria,” which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, the recall notice said.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the products and can contact the company for a full refund or free replacement through a form on a recall site.

Why it matters: “People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” according to the recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Of note: People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, the recall notice stated.

Details: The recalled products were sold at Amazon.com and other websites and in Walmart, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Family Dollar, Dollar General stores nationwide between December 2022 and January 2023.

The products cost between $1 and $11.

A list of the UPC and lot codes of the recalled products can be found at a special webpage made for the recall.

