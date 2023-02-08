Skip to main content
Updated 20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fabuloso cleaners recalled for risk of bacteria exposure

Kelly Tyko
Bottle of Fabuloso cleaner

Select Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners are part of a new recall. Photo: Courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission

Colgate-Palmolive is voluntarily recalling approximately 4.9 million bottles of select Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners “due to risk of exposure to bacteria,” the company announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: The recalled products may contain “Pseudomonas species bacteria,” which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, the recall notice said.

  • The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.
  • Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the products and can contact the company for a full refund or free replacement through a form on a recall site.

Why it matters: “People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” according to the recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Of note: People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, the recall notice stated.

Fabuloso cleaner recall 2023

Details: The recalled products were sold at Amazon.com and other websites and in Walmart, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Family Dollar, Dollar General stores nationwide between December 2022 and January 2023.

  • The products cost between $1 and $11.

A list of the UPC and lot codes of the recalled products can be found at a special webpage made for the recall.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.

More from Axios:

Go deeper