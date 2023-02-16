Highland Park shooting suspect's father indicted by grand jury

Robert Crimo Jr., left, the father of the accused Highland Park shooter, departs from the Lake County Courthouse in Illinois on Aug. 3. Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The father of the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade, on Wednesday was indicted by an Illinois grand jury, AP reports.

Driving the news: The indictment charges 58-year-old Robert Crimo Jr. with seven counts of reckless conduct.

Background: Prosecutors allege that Crimo Jr. was criminally reckless at the time that he helped his son, Robert Eugene Crimo III, obtain a firearm license years before the shooting in Highland Park even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

Highland Park police have said they were called to the family's home twice before in 2019 — once for a suicide attempt and another after Crimo III threatened his family.

After those incidents, Crimo III was still able to legally obtain a gun license — sponsored by his father — and purchase five firearms, per AP.

Of note: Crimo Jr. was arrested in December on seven counts of felony reckless conduct and has previously denied any responsibility over the shooting.

The Lake County State’s Attorney Office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Highland Park shooting suspect's father charged with reckless conduct