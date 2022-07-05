39 mins ago - Politics & Policy
What we know about the Highland Park shooting suspect
Robert "Bobby" Eugene Crimo III, 21, is in custody as a "person of interest" in the shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July celebration that killed six and injured at least two dozen others.
Driving the news: Police took Crimo into custody on Monday after a police officer in North Chicago spotted his silver 2010 Honda Fit.
- Earlier in the evening, the FBI raided a residence in Highwood, where Crimo reportedly lives with his dad and uncle.
- Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC's "Today" that the weapon was obtained legally and charges haven't yet been filed.
Context: Crimo is a local musician who goes by the name Awake the Rapper.
- In one video, he raps in a classroom dressed in a vest and helmet while touching the American flag.
- He has more than 2 million plays on his Spotify channel.
- NBC reports that videos now removed from Crimo's YouTube channel featured depictions of mass murder and Crimo cheering on a Donald Trump motorcade.
Backstory: Robert Crimo's father, Bob Crimo, is a former convenience store owner in Highland Park. He placed second in the 2019 race for mayor against Rotering, a vocal opponent of assault weapons.
What's next: Crimo was transferred to Highland Park. Police are expected to update his status on Tuesday.