Robert "Bobby" Eugene Crimo III, 21, is in custody as a "person of interest" in the shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July celebration that killed six and injured at least two dozen others.

Driving the news: Police took Crimo into custody on Monday after a police officer in North Chicago spotted his silver 2010 Honda Fit.

Earlier in the evening, the FBI raided a residence in Highwood, where Crimo reportedly lives with his dad and uncle.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC's "Today" that the weapon was obtained legally and charges haven't yet been filed.

Context: Crimo is a local musician who goes by the name Awake the Rapper.

In one video, he raps in a classroom dressed in a vest and helmet while touching the American flag.

He has more than 2 million plays on his Spotify channel.

NBC reports that videos now removed from Crimo's YouTube channel featured depictions of mass murder and Crimo cheering on a Donald Trump motorcade.

Backstory: Robert Crimo's father, Bob Crimo, is a former convenience store owner in Highland Park. He placed second in the 2019 race for mayor against Rotering, a vocal opponent of assault weapons.

What's next: Crimo was transferred to Highland Park. Police are expected to update his status on Tuesday.