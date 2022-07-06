Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Eugene Crimo III told police that he "seriously contemplated" carrying out a second attack in Madison, Wisconsin, after fleeing Illinois, authorities said at a press conference Wednesday.

Driving the news: Crimo headed to Wisconsin after allegedly killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade but decided to drive back to Illinois, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli said.

He had a rifle in his vehicle and about 60 rounds that he could have used at that point, Covelli added.

The big picture: Crimo confessed to police that he carried out the shooting that sent spectators and parade members running for their lives, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Crimo will be held without bond on seven counts of first-degree murder, Rinehart said.

Investigators said they have not identified a motive.

What they're saying: "The statement was voluntary. He was questioned in the Highland Park police department, he was read his Miranda warnings, offered attorneys, et cetera," Rinehart said.

"He went into details about what he had done. He admitted to what he had done."

