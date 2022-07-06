Police say Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Eugene Crimo III told police that he "seriously contemplated" carrying out a second attack in Madison, Wisconsin, after fleeing Illinois, authorities said at a press conference Wednesday.
Driving the news: Crimo headed to Wisconsin after allegedly killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade but decided to drive back to Illinois, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli said.
- He had a rifle in his vehicle and about 60 rounds that he could have used at that point, Covelli added.
The big picture: Crimo confessed to police that he carried out the shooting that sent spectators and parade members running for their lives, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
- Crimo will be held without bond on seven counts of first-degree murder, Rinehart said.
- Investigators said they have not identified a motive.
What they're saying: "The statement was voluntary. He was questioned in the Highland Park police department, he was read his Miranda warnings, offered attorneys, et cetera," Rinehart said.
- "He went into details about what he had done. He admitted to what he had done."
