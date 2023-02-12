Skip to main content
Sununu decries "woke cancel culture" but says government "can't solve" problem

Ivana Saric

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) decried the prevalence of "woke cancel culture" which he claimed sowed "divisiveness" in American schools and communities during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, but noted that the government was unlikely to be the one to fix a "cultural problem."

Why it matters: Issues of "cancel culture" and "woke" ideas have become increasingly prominent among many in the GOP in recent years.

State of play: Sununu said that cancel culture created an "us versus them" binary in which "everything's a war."

  • "That's a cultural problem we have to fix in America and it starts with good leadership, good messaging, more hopeful and optimistic, but government never solves a cultural problem," he said.
  • Sununu said he agreed with Sanders' claim during her response to the State of the Union that there was a culture war being waged by "a woke mob that can't even tell you what a woman is."
  • Asked by host Margaret Brennan whether he would engage with issues of gender and race like Sanders and DeSantis, Sununu said that he believed the government could provide "leadership" on cultural issues but that "it isn't the government's role to solve it."
