Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) decried the prevalence of "woke cancel culture" which he claimed sowed "divisiveness" in American schools and communities during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, but noted that the government was unlikely to be the one to fix a "cultural problem."

Why it matters: Issues of "cancel culture" and "woke" ideas have become increasingly prominent among many in the GOP in recent years.

State of play: Sununu said that cancel culture created an "us versus them" binary in which "everything's a war."