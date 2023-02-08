Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "Time for new generation of Republican leadership"

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas, waits to deliver the Republican response in Little Rock, Ark., to President Biden's State of the Union address on Feb. 7. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) delivered the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union on Tuesday night, ridiculing the president's policies and leadership.

The big picture: Sanders, who served as the White House press secretary for two years during former President Trump's administration, aimed to draw a sharp generational contrast between Biden and the "new generation of Republican leadership."

Driving the news: "At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country. At 80, he’s the oldest president in American history," Sanders said.

She went on to claim that Biden is "unfit to serve as commander in chief" and that his "weakness puts our nation and the world at risk."

"It's time for a new generation of Republican leadership," she continued, adding that the party will be the "change makers" for the American people.

Sanders said the dividing line in the country is no longer between right or left, but between "normal and crazy."

Zoom in: Attacking the Democratic Party's economic policies, she said, "In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves."

"And while you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day," she continued.

Sanders claimed Democrats want to strip Americans’ freedom of speech and attacked the "woke fantasies" of the Biden administration, claiming "children are taught to hate one another on account of their race."

Sanders said that the GOP wants an America "where strong families thrive in safe communities, where jobs are abundant, and paychecks are rising."

Earlier Tuesday, President Biden focused on unity during his State of the Union address. He focused on manufacturing jobs and took credit for emerging through the pandemic.