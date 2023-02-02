Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP response to Biden's State of the Union

Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C. on July 26. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union next Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced.

Driving the news: McCarthy on Thursday touted Sanders as "fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers" in his announcement.

"Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime and a failing school system," McCarthy said.

"As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our commitment to America, [Sanders] is addressing them head-on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington," he added.

The big picture: Sanders served as the White House press secretary for two years during former President Trump's administration.

She earned Trump's endorsement in Arkansas' governor's race.

