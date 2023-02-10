30 mins ago - World
Biden to visit Poland to mark 1 year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began
President Biden will travel to Poland later this month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.
The big picture: During the visit, which is scheduled from Feb. 20-22, Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other NATO leaders. He will also deliver remarks ahead of the anniversary of the war on Feb. 24.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.