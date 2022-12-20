Zelensky planning to visit Washington to address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the "Human Rights in Dark Times" International Conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on December 9, 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Capitol Hill is preparing to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a joint session of Congress this week, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This would be Zelensky’s first in-person visit to the U.S. since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Driving the news: While the details are not yet finalized, U.S. Capitol Police is beefing up security for a potential Wednesday visit, multiple senior leadership sources tell Axios.

Zelensky is expected to thank lawmakers for the billions of dollars in aid they’ve provided to the Ukrainian war effort, as well as to make his case for why even more funding is needed.

Punchbowl News first reported on the planned visit.

The trip is dependent on security, per another source familiar.

What we’re watching: In a letter to colleagues on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked “all Members to be physically present at our session Wednesday night” adding that they “please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night.”

Editor's note: This story is breaking and will be updated.